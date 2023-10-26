Palestine Solidarity Week at all MOE educational institutions from Oct 29 - Nov 3

PUTRAJAYA: All educational institutions under the Ministry of Education (MOE) will be holding Palestine Solidarity Week from Oct 29 to Nov 3, in response to the government’s stance of standing together to defend the rights and freedom of the Palestinian people.

The MOE said the programme will be held in schools, vocational and matriculation colleges, as well as teacher education institutes across the country.

“It is to educate students about humane values that also include human rights and compassion. This includes empathy and concern for the suffering borne by others regardless of race, religion or social status,” it said in a statement today.

Various activities have been lined up for the week and will be implemented in accordance with the existing guidelines and the schools and students involved. Islamic religious activities, such as solat hajat (prayer of need) and munajat (supplication), however, will only involve Muslim students.

The ministry said the intervention is necessary to enlighten students about international conflicts and humanitarian crises, given that the advancement of media and communication technology today exposes students to various types of content.

“The Palestine Solidarity Week is a continuation of the inculcation of noble values based on respect, compassion, responsibility and joy as contained in civic education in schools,” it said, adding that through the programme, students will also be exposed to cross-curricular elements, especially those related to global sustainability. -Bernama