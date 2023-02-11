Palestine Solidarity Week: Fadhlina urges all parties not to disrupt school ecosystem

KUALA LUMPUR: Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek (pix) is urging all parties, government and opposition alike, not to disrupt the school ecosystem in regard to the Palestine Solidarity Week programme organised by the Ministry of Education (MOE).

She said all parties need to understand that the programme aims to educate schoolchildren about humanitarian values, harmony and universal values.

“Do not disrupt the school ecosystem and our teachers. The schools are dynamic in nature; there are various beliefs and backgrounds, and this dynamism is for the teachers to identify and decide what kind of programmes should be held.”

When winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2024 for the MoE in Parliament today, Fadhlina said the programme was implemented in schools in response to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s call as well as the government’s stance to jointly defend the rights and freedom of the Palestinians.

“Human values is the main reason why the MoE is implementing the Palestinian Solidarity Week. Give us the space to carry out our responsibilities and prioritise this humanitarian education process.

“Children are exposed to 1001 emotions and they need guidance and guidelines to navigate towards a more purer direction. This is not a question of who succumbs to superficial pressures to make a choice,” she said.

Fadhlina said she accepted all views, criticisms and recommendations from various parties including a suggestion that the programme have prayer sessions according to the respective religious faiths and this (suggestion) has been implemented in several schools.

“... do not make noise and be upset if there are no ‘takbir’ or (recitation of) ‘Qunut Nazilah’ in schools. There are reasons why certain activities are allowed to take place at school.

“What is important in education is that the message of humanity, peace and universal security must be conveyed. Education should begin with a strong message so that they (students) will be in an ecosystem which can protect and prepare them to face the issues before them,” she said.

Fadhlina said the Palestine Solidarity Week being carried out in all MoE schools nationwide is going well and she was confident that despite the views and recommendations of various parties, the message regarding peace and humanity will be the focus of all parties in line with the government’s stance. -Bernama