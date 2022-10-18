Palestine thanks Malaysian authorities for rescuing its kidnapped citizen

KUALA LUMPUR: The Palestinian Interior and National Security Ministry had expressed its appreciation to the Malaysian authorities in rescuing a Palestinian from the Gaza Strip who was kidnapped in Malaysia recently.

In a statement on its Facebook’s page Tuesday, the Ministry also thanked the Royal Malaysian Police and security services in the rescue efforts.

Local media reported that police rescued the 31-year-old victim a day after being kidnapped on Sept 28 by a group of locals believed to have been recruited by Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad, to help the Zionist regime hunt down Hamas members in Malaysia.

According to the statement, “In addition, they (the Malaysian police) were able to expose the members of the Mossad cell, and pursue and track their larger network.

“We firmly denounce this blatant crime committed by the Israeli occupation against one of our Palestinian people in Malaysia, and we call for the perpetrators to be held accountable and sentenced,” the statement read.

The victim was rescued after police arrested 18 people in separate operations in Kuala Langat, Ampang, Beranang in Selangor and Melaka from Sept 29 to Oct 4.

Eleven individuals aged 21 to 40 were charged at the Magistrate’s Court here, on Oct 14 over the kidnapping.

They were accused of committing the act at Jalan Mayang here at 10.40 pm on Sept 28 and charged under Section 3 of the Kidnapping Act 1961, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code which provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment and whipping if convicted. - Bernama