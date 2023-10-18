Palestinian issue highlights urgent need for global solidarity: Kedah Sultan

ALOR SETAR: The Palestinian issue highlights the urgent need for global solidarity, compassion and the sharing of resources, said the Sultan of Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah (pix).

He said, in this regard Zakat and Wakaf principles are fundamentally grounded in helping those in need, not just in Palestine, but worldwide.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to express my deepest sympathy to the people of Palestine, who have endured endless suffering, and a quest for justice spanning so many generations.

“I am therefore, looking forward to your innovative ideas and resolutions, that may arise from this forum, to alleviate the suffering of those in need,” he said in his speech at the 12th International Conference of World Zakat and Waqf Forum, here today.

The Sultan said one of the most pressing challenges is the role of Zakat and Wakaf in ensuring sustainable global food security.

Sultan Sallehuddin said in a world marked by economic uncertainties, pandemics and ongoing geopolitical crises, these issues must remain at the fore-front of our priorities.

In his speech, Sultan Sallehuddin commended the efforts undertaken by the Kedah State Zakat Board (LNZK) in addressing food security at the state and national levels.

“To underscore the potential of Zakat and Wakaf, in addressing global food security, we have initiated the “Asnaf Large Scale Smart Paddy Field” programme. This initiative focuses on ensuring a sustainable supply chain of rice production, benefiting the asnaf, and exemplifies the compassionate commitment and profound sense of duty, embedded in Zakat,” he said.

Sultan Sallehuddin also urged the forum participants to capitalise the platform so that the efforts can be translated into tangible actions, to address the pressing challenges that lie ahead, with the ultimate goal of eradicating hunger and poverty.

With the theme ‘Feeding the World: Zakat and Waqf Towards Sustainable Global Food Security’, the forum aims to provide a platform for fruitful discussions, sharing of best practices, and forming partnerships. - Bernama