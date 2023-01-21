Palm kernel expeller safe for use in dairy cattle feed: MPOB

KUALA LUMPUR: Palm kernel expeller (PKE) is safe to be used as feed material for dairy cattle, according to the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB).

Its director-general Datuk Dr Ahmad Parveez Ghulam Kadir (pix) said studies using different batches of PKE, also known as palm kernel cake (PKC), have consistently showed positive effects on the performance and health of the dairy cattle.

“This shows that different trace elements from different batches of PKE production have no negative effect on dairy cattle.

“PKE is normally used in a specific ratio with other feed materials, resulting in trace element levels in the diet that are more beneficial and safer for the animals,” he said in a statement.

According to Ahmad Parveez, the inclusion of PKE in the diet of dairy cattle is formulated by animal nutritionists to meet nutrient requirements.

He said research findings contradict a recently published article stating that PKE contains concentrations of some elements such as iron, magnesium, and phosphorus which exceed safety levels for dairy cattle’s health.

According to Ahmad Parveez, the effect of PKE in dairy cattle diets contributing to higher milk fat content, as claimed in the article, is (actually) beneficial to the dairy industry where milk is sold based on its fat content. This can help farmers to gain better milk prices.

Thus, higher milk fat content can be achieved by including PKE, he said.

“PKE is generally safer to feed when feed access is not carefully controlled or when pasture quality is particularly lush.

“Typically, PKE can be fed daily to each dairy cow at a higher percentage compared with wheat, barley, or maize without the animal having ruminal acidosis, a protective effect resulting from high neutral detergent fibre content in PKC,” said Ahmad Parveez.

According to another study, the high phosphorus-to-calcium ratio in PKC makes it a good choice for dairy cattle feed, he noted.

Citing a study, he added that PKC is used as a common ingredient in German and Dutch dairy rations, at about 10 per cent versus more than 50 per cent in Malaysia with no adverse effect reported.

He said phosphorus and calcium, the trace elements in PKC, are key minerals required in biochemical energy transformation in all body cells. They also form the mineral basis of bones and teeth in livestock.

Ahmad Parveez added that the amount of forest loss has decreased globally according to State of the World’s Forests 2020 report and this is viewed positively. He said the decline in Malaysia’s primary forest loss between 2017 and 2020 may have contributed towards this as reported by the Global Forest Watch 2021. - Bernama