KUALA LUMPUR: Despite fears of a boycott, the export of palm oil from Malaysia has risen by 12.6 million tonnes, or 19.7%, from January to August this year, compared with the same period last year when it went up by 10.53 million tonnes.

Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok told the Dewan Rakyat during question time that the government is trying to reduce palm oil stocks to optimum levels because the supply now exceeds demand by three million tonnes.

“The ministry had tried its best to reduce stocks to stabilise palm oil prices in order to increase the income of all parties in the supply chain, including smallholders,” she said.

Kok was responding to Datuk Seri Ismail Muttalib (BN-Maran) on the steps taken to reduce stocks and efforts taken to ensure that imports and exports are not affected.

Regarding the threat of a boycott from India, Kok said her ministry was still engaging with palm oil purchasing countries through diplomatic channels.

Touching on a protest outside Parliament yesterday morning, Kok said she was baffled as the price of palm oil has increased by around RM700 since December last year.

“I don’t understand why they are holding a protest. I believe they were brought in by opposition MPs because they know I am winding up the debate today. The price of palm oil has increased.

“If you compare it to December last year, the price (2018) was more than RM1,700 per metric tonne. If you look at the price on Bursa Malaysia on Oct 31, the price is now RM2,485 per metric tonne. It has gone up by around RM700 per metric tonne,” she said.

The protest was organised by Jawatankuasa Pembela Kebajikan Peneroka dan Pekebun Kecil Pemuda Umno Malaysia (Pembela), Pertubuhan Kebajikan Warga Felda Malaysia (PKWFM) and Pertubuhan Generasi Warisan Kebangsaan (Generasi).

The group accused the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government of failing to safeguard their interests.

About 200 members of NGOs representing smallholders and Felda settlers said the government should come up with short and long-term plans to mitigate the issues facing the palm oil industry.

They also demanded that the government set a price floor for commodities such as rubber and palm oil.