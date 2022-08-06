Pan Borneo feeder road collapses, state PKR calls for quality check

PETALING JAYA: A section of the Pan Borneo Highway feeder road in the Belaga district of Sarawak has collapsed due to heavy rain, resulting in several communities being cut off from the neighbouring town, Malaysiakini reports.

Sarawak PKR information chief Abun Sui Anyit has called for quality inspections of the Pan Borneo Highway and existing sewers around it to ensure it is able to withstand rainy conditions during the wet season.

Sui reportedly said the feeder road in Murum was relatively new and had only been used for less than ten years, leading to questions on whether it was built to the right quality and specifications.

“What is surprising is that the culvert that is in the affected area looks small in comparison to the river that exists there.

“Indeed, this situation needs to be inspected as it does not work well, especially when there are a lot of sediments from the forest upstream that flow in during the rainy and flood seasons.

“The sewers cannot hold large quantities of water, which results in it spilling onto the road causing it to be sealed off,” he reportedly said in a statement today.