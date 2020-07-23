Pan Borneo Highway: Mitigation plan in place to improve implementation model

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is implementing a mitigation plan and follow-up action to improve the implementation model previously decided for the Pan Borneo Highway project in Sabah and Sarawak, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (pix) said this was to ensure the smooth development of the project as a catalyst for the development of the socio-economic, industrial and investment sectors.

He said the federal government would continue to respect the decisions made by the previous government in changing the implementation model of the Pan Borneo Highway project in Sabah and Sarawak.

“The termination of the project delivery partner (PDP) was initially expected to generate savings as the government would no longer need to pay PDP fees.

“However, the change in the model did not take into account several issues that are being tackled by the government, which include the impact on the management of the project, changes in contracts, the well-being of workers involved, and the need to improve capacity and technical expertise,” he said when replying to a question from Yusuf Abd Wahab (BN-Tanjong Manis).

Yusuf had wanted to know the current status of the construction project and the impact of the termination of its PDP model by the previous government.

Fadillah said the ministry would also look into the impact of the PDP termination towards Bumiputera contractors who are involved in the project.

The project is being carried out conventionally, in collaboration with the Sabah and Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR), following the termination of the PDP. — Bernama