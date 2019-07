KUALA LUMPUR: The government will table the full schedule planning for the implementation of the Pan Borneo Highway project in Sabah soon, said Deputy Works Minister Mohd Anuar Mohd Tahir (pix).

He said the Sabah Works Department was reviewing the schedule development by taking into account delays in resolving local issues, especially on land acquisition by the state government, for the project which was originally planned to complete by Dec 31, 2021.

“Overall, as at May 2019, the construction progress based on work packages which had commenced, has reached 16.9%,“ he said during oral question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

He was replying to a question from Yamani Hafez Musa (Independent-Sipitang) who wanted to know the progress of the Sabah portion of the Highway project.

Mohd Anuar said a contract for work involving the Tawau to Semporna stretch had been terminated due to poor performance while the government would make the final decision on the remaining 23 work packages which have not been awarded to contractors and the decision would depend on current financial capability.

Works Minister, Baru Bian last month said the ministry would take over the implementation of the Pan Borneo Sabah Highway project by the end of this September.

He said the supervision and implementation of work by Pan Borneo Highway project delivery partner (PDP) would be taken over after the amount that should be paid to the company has been determined and the payment process completed. — Bernama