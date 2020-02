KUCHING: The Public Works Department (PWD) will try to absorb Lebuh Raya Borneo Utara Sdn Bhd (LBU) workers who have been laid off following the termination of Project Delivery Partner (PDP) contracts by the government for the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway (PBH), according to Works Minister Baru Bian (pix).

He said that he would find ways to accommodate the affected workers to continue to be involved in the project but that would be subject to their eligibility.

“We will try our very best to absorb them (into the PBH projects) ... priority will be given to locals,” he told a media conference after a ceremony to hand over a letter of appointment to Sarawak PWD as the Superintending Officer of PBH.

He added that that all of the workers were also subject to the rules and regulations of the Labour Department and that his ministry would look into any claims or compensation that they rightfully deserve.

“There are rules and regulations in the labour laws, so if there any claims or compensation that must be paid in accordance to the law, definitely we will honour that,” he said.

The termination of the PDP contracts is aimed at reducing the financial burden of the government by utilising the expertise of State and Federal PWDs. - Bernama