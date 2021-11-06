Pan Borneo: Public wants R&R at Checkpoint Batu 32 Sandakan

SANDAKAN: A more organised and strategic rest and service area (R&R) needs to be constructed at Bandar Checkpoint Batu 32 near here, which is part of the Sabah East Zone of the Pan Borneo Highway Project, for the benefit of travellers who stopped by at the location.

Bandar Checkpoint Batu 32 is the main intersection and road connecting Sandakan-Beluran-Telupid-Kota Kinabalu and Sandakan-Kinabatangan-Lahad Datu-Tawau; and is famous as a stopover for road users before continuing their journey to their respective destinations.

A retiree, Noor Shiqah Majinun, 51, from Sandakan said the R&R should be equipped with basic facilities such as public toilets and surau.

“So far, we only have restaurants and public toilets. However, if possible, we need a more comfortable R&R at a strategic area, equipped with other facilities such as surau and dining areas,” she told Bernama.

Sharing the same view was Syarbiah Saripudin, 33, from Kota Kinabalu who felt that the R&R was needed at Bandar Checkpoint Batu 32 to enable travellers to take a short break before resuming their journey.

“Sleepy travellers can make a pit stop at the R&R to take a nap. We have no such facilities in Sabah. For me, we need one R&R here for the benefit of road users,” she said.

For Ismail Usin, 53, from Sandakan, Bandar Checkpoint Batu 32 is famous as a stopover and as such, the area needed to be developed which could also help in improving the socioeconomic status of the locals.

Commenting on the government’s effort to build the Pan Borneo Highway involving the Telupid-Sandakan-Kinabatangan alignment, Ismail said it could provide a more efficient and safe road facility for users and hoped that its construction would be expedited.

Bandar Checkpoint Batu 32 is one of the four new packages of the Sabah East Zone of the Pan Borneo Highway Project which is expected to be completed in 2024 and is scheduled to be launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today.

The project will resolve the public’s complaints regarding the issue of road damage from Batu 32 Sandakan heading to Telupin and Kinabatangan. — Bernama