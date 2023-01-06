Panasonic only shutting down two operations in Shah Alam

PETALING JAYA: Panasonic has denied reports claiming that it is shutting down several of its operations in Malaysia stating it was only closing down two manufacturing departments in Shah Alam.

In a statement, the manufacturing giant said, “No other plants or departments other than the one stated are affected.”

Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Bhd said some employees in the affected departments were offered a mutual separation scheme (MSS), resulting in a significant number of them who actually opted for the MSS.

“Employees who opted for the MSS have received fair and equitable compensation packages which are above industry norms.

“For the remaining number of employees who did not opt for the MSS, our human resource department has provided them with an offer to be transferred to other relevant departments within Panasonic Malaysia, in positions that suit their skill sets and potential for growth.”

Malaysiakini today reported that Panasonic’s SA1 plant will be shut down, while one of its factories in Melaka will also cease operations by year end.