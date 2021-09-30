Pandemic caused construction sector to suffer RM42b losses (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The construction sector suffered losses of RM42 billion following the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) in March last year, Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (pix) told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said RM24 billion were estimated losses between March and July last year and a further RM18 billion between June and September this year.

However, the industry recorded a positive but slow growth after it took a huge plunge last year amid Covid-19.

“The growth rate in 2020 was 19.4%, and dropped further to 10.4% in the first quarter of 2021. But then it showed a positive increase to 40.3% in the second quarter this year,“ he said in response to a question by Datuk Ahmad Nazlan Idris (BN-Jerantut) on the challenges faced by the construction sector due to the pandemic and measures taken by the government to help the affected in the industry.

“We have had several sessions with the agencies under the ministry to find solutions to the challenges faced including the increase in the price of building materials, and the increased cost of wages of workers, especially general workers due to lack of manpower because of the incomplete vaccination of two doses as well as most of these construction workers were foreign workers that have returned to their country of origin and cannot return,“ he said.

“Additionally, there is the increased cost for employers to provide accommodation for construction workers to meet the standard operating procedures (SOPs) which should be fully borne by the contractors,“ he said.

He added the Finance Ministry has already agreed and enforced a new ruling on July 15 by creating a price variation which is in effect till Dec 30.