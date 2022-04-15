Pandemic hastens digital innovations at banks

PETALING JAYA: The Covid-19 pandemic has forced the banking sector to innovate towards digitalisation.

Association of Banks in Malaysia (ABM) executive director Kalpana Sambasivamurthy said in general, the industry has had to change the way it operated in line with the “new normal” consumer behaviour. Customer walk-ins had also reduced greatly with most opting for online transactions.

“Bank customers are more readily embracing e-payments as a means to conduct transactions for online shopping, bill payments and other online services. This has reduced the need to physically visit banks.

“Through the use of online platforms, banks are also continuously engaging with their customers to offer innovative customer experiences that provide ease of use and convenience 24/7.”

She said digital innovations and advances in technology have also enabled customers to have greater choices in terms of products and services, as well as better access to banking products.

The changes brought about by technology also mean that banks need to realign their manpower requirements for better efficiency to suit their respective businesses, which are more system-driven.

As more people adapt to online banking and transactions daily, ABM advises the public to remain vigilant and not divulge personal and banking details to unknown or unverified parties.

“If in doubt, always refer to the banks’ official websites or contact the customer service number at the back of credit cards or on the banks’ websites directly for information, verification and clarification.

“Never call the number provided by the person who contacted you.

“You can also contact ABMConnect at 1300-88-9980 or https://www.abm.org.my/eabmconnect,” she said.

The CIMB group said the pandemic and movement restrictions had resulted in lower number of walk-in customers, as most day-to-day transactions were carried out online.

It said customers had become more accustomed to performing banking transactions online, and as a result, this propelled the growth in digital banking and brought the industry’s digital capabilities to the forefront.

As of December 2021, digital sales of CIMB’s products accounted for 47% of total sales in Malaysia, compared with 37% from the previous year. Similarly, it also saw rapid growth in the volume of digital transactions, which accounted for 71% of total transactions last year compared with 59% in 2020.

CIMB’s online banking service CIMB Clicks registered healthy growth in traffic with a 42% year-on-year increase in total transaction value in 2021 compared with 2020.

“The pandemic has accelerated digital adoption, leading to rapid growth in day-to-day online transactions, in addition to cashless payment methods such as credit and debit cards and QR payments,” it said.

However, this does not remove the need for physical customer touchpoints, which are equally important at branches.

“We view our digital presence and in-person banking operations as complementary, working together to create a seamless and differentiated customer experience.

“However we note that digital banking has become the primary banking experience for most customers,” it said.