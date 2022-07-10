Panel finds misconduct claims in USM medical exam process baseless

GEORGE TOWN: The Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) today said a special panel that was formed to investigate accusations of misconduct in the examination process for its medical sciences degree (Neurosurgery programmes) found such an accusation baseless.

In a statement yesterday, USM said the special panel chaired by Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Raymond Azman Ali from Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) had carried out a detailed investigation into the process of examination, academic staff involved and witnesses.

USM said the panel which was set up in July, had started the inquiry in August, followed by visits to the Medical Science Research Centre in September to check the relevant documents and hold meetings with the management, the Dean, chairman of the programme, students and alumni.

The panel was set up to scrutinise the level of integrity practised in the process and examination system currently conducted for every candidate after a postgraduate medical student had recently alleged favouritism, bullying and discrimination by some lecturers and professors at the university.

Other members of the five-member panel comprised medical experts who represented public universities, Ministry of Health, Malaysian Medical Council, Academy of Medicine Malaysia and private sector.

“USM had also received allegations through the e-Aduan at USM’s Medical Sciences Research Centre about discrimination in the examination process,“ said USM in the statement. - Bernama