Panel meeting for child placement established to address abuse cases

KUALA LUMPUR: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry has established a panel meeting for child placement under fit and proper person at the state Social Welfare Department (JKM) level in an effort to deal with abuse cases against the group.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the panel meeting, to be chaired by the state JKM director, will also involve the District Social Welfare Offices and protection officers for cases of children placed in the care of people who are not the child’s mother or father.

She said the ministry viewed seriously any cases of child abuse and through cooperation with its agencies, various initiatives have been implemented including from the aspect of policies and legislations, service delivery and support services.

“Other measures implemented by the ministry is creating the guidelines for the management of child placement under parents or fit and proper person (OYLS).

“With these guidelines, JKM child protection officers will have a detailed reference and guidance in the process of making recommendations on who is eligible to become OYLS, before being decided by the court,” she said during the question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

She said this in reply to a question from Datuk Seri Doris Sophia Brodi (GPS-Sri Aman), who wanted to know the ministry’s immediate measures in dealing with abuse cases and social problems involving children.

Elaborating, Nancy said several enforcement actions have also been taken against childcare centres established under the Care Centre Act 1993 to ensure the welfare, well-being and safety of its residents.

“Among the measures that have been implemented by JKM in ensuring that these care centres operate in accordance with the stipulated rules are implementing seal or confiscation, prosecution and imposing compounds.

“At the same time, a task force on the legalisation and enforcement action on unregistered care centres was also established,” she said. - Bernama