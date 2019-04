IPOH: Pangkor Island will get its duty-free status on Jan 1, 2020. The island will also be exempted from the Sales and Services Tax (SST).

The state government had submitted an application to gazette the island as tax free, the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, said today.

“Various efforts to realise the status is underway,“ he said.

“Efforts to assist locals in obtaining the spillover effort should also be one of the development agenda for Pangkor Island to ensure they are not left out.”

The sultan was delivering the royal address when opening the first meeting of the second session of the 14th Perak Legislative Assembly at Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan. Also present was the Raja Permaisuri Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim.

The sultan reminded that efforts to help the locals benefit from the duty-free status should be one of the development agendas of Pangkor.

“This is to ensure that the residents on the island will not suffer the same fate as Lebai Malang who suffered disappointment while others reaped the benefits,“ he said.

The tax-free status for Pangkor was first announced by the federal government, then under Barisan Nasional, during the tabling of Budget 2018 in Parliament.