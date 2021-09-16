Pangkor: No ’Walk-in’, online bookings only under travel bubble - Exco

IPOH: Tourists in-bound for Pangkor Island cannot ‘walk in’ under the travel bubble initiative scheduled to kick off in November.

Perak Housing, Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi said tourists should rightly make reservations for accommodation and ferry tickets online, to avoid congestion at the holiday destination.

“For now, in-state tourists are allowed to ‘walk in’ but when the travel bubble is activated, no more walk ins will be entertained due to frequent congestion, especially at its entry point as the ferry terminal is quite small.

“Only online accommodation and ferry reservations will be accepted,” she told reporters after officiating at a new R&R stop (3R) specifically for delivery riders here today.

Last Sunday, Nolee Ashilin said the state government expects visitors to be allowed in Pangkor on Nov 1 based on travel bubble guidelines pending a decision by the National Security Council (MKN) which will be announced by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Meanwhile, Nolee Ashlin said the launch of the 3R stop set up by the Ipoh Municipal Council to benefit some 3,000 delivery riders in the city, makes it the first of its kind nationwide with facilities for rest and prayer, toilets and free WiFi.

According to her, as many as seven 3R stops will be built in and around Ipoh, namely at the city centre, Meru Raya, Jelapang, Medan Gopeng, Klebang, Station 18 and Taman lpoh, at a cost of about RM500,000.- Bernama