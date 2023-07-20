Pangolin smuggling: MACC nabs 12 individuals

KUALA NERUS: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested 12 people, including two enforcement agency officers, so far under Op Jaguar for suspected involvement with international syndicates smuggling and disposing of pangolin scales.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki (pix) said it was currently preparing investigation papers regarding the case of attempting to dispose of 1.8 tonnes of pangolin scales worth over RM23 million within two weeks.

“I expect it’s done (no more arrests). The important thing is to complete our investigation within two weeks because there is a demand from the international community to know about the outcome of the investigation.

“This case that we are investigating is a form of corruption and abuse of power in the disposal of animals protected by the Department of Wildlife and National Parks,” he told a media conference after the Anti-Corruption Programme: MACC Together With the East Zone Media here today.

Azam said they managed to unravel the case following information received from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) abroad and authorities from the United States.

“We have very good collaborations with outside parties now. This way, we can save wildlife from extinction. This is a large syndicate involving international syndicates,” he said.

The media had previously reported that the MACC busted an international pangolin-scale smuggling and disposal syndicate in raids in Klang, Selangor and the capital city on July 14.

The syndicate is also believed to have bribed enforcement officers and involved in money laundering activities.

In the raid in Klang, the commission seized 1.8 tonnes of pangolin scales worth about RM23.4 million while the raid in Kuala Lumpur saw the seizure of several luxury vehicles linked to the syndicate. -Bernama