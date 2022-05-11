Panic moment for Dr Wan Azizah who lost IC during procession

KUALA LUMPUR: Former deputy prime minister, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, found her identity card (IC) missing when she was leading a procession to the nomination centre at Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur Training Institute (IDB) here to submit her nomination form for the Bandar Tun Razak parliamentary seat today.

“I slipped my IC in the EC pass but it fell out during the procession, fortunately, it was recovered. What an agonising moment!” said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate to reporters after the nomination of candidates for the P124 Bandar Tun Razak parliamentary constituency.

The incident struck a frantic search by about 200 supporters when the PKR advisory chairman entered the nomination centre and it was eventually found by a supporter.

The contest for Bandar Tun Razak seat in the 15th general election saw a three-cornered fight involving Wan Azizah, seat incumbent Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar (Perikatan Nasional) and Bandar Tun Razak MCA chief Datuk Chew Yin Keen (Barisan Nasional).

The constituency has 119,185 registered voters in this election and the Election Commission (EC) set Nov 19 as polling day and Nov 15 for early voting. - Bernama