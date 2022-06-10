Panicked woman chases after man who drove car away with her son

KUANTAN: A trader faced anxious moments after an unemployed man drove away her multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) with her son inside in Felda Hilir Satu here, which he allegedly wanted to use to return to his hometown.

Kuantan police chief, ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu, however, said that the nine-year-old boy was dropped off by the roadside of Jalan Kuantan-Maran and picked up by his mother, who was chasing her Perodua Alza MPV by travelling in a friend’s car.

The incident occurred at 6.30 pm yesterday, when the boy, who is the second of three siblings, went with his 34-year-old mother to her friend’s house in the Felda settlement and was left in the car with the engine running for several minutes.

“The victim’s mother said that her friend’s neighbour had alerted her that a man had driven her MPV away, causing them to chase the suspect. The suspect dropped the child a few kilometres from the scene and fled in the vehicle,” he said when contacted here today.

Wan Mohd Zahari said that the 35-year-old suspect, who was unemployed, was detained by the Maran district police headquarters (IPD) police patrol car team.

A preliminary investigation found that the suspect, who had a previous record for a drug-related offence, had driven the car because he wanted to return to his hometown in Mentakab, Temerloh. — Bernama