Pantai first private hospital PPV in Sungai Petani

JITRA: The Sungai Petani Pantai Hospital, about 68 km from Alor Setar, was picked to become the first private hospital vaccination centre (PPV) in Sungai Petani effective Wednesday, said its chief executive officer Tio Bee Chan.

Tio, in a statement today, announced that 50 people, aged 50 to 97 years, were the first group to have received the first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine at the PPV.

Commenting further, she said the schedule and list of vaccine recipients at the PPV were handled by ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd (ProtectHealth) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) via the MySejahtera application.

“We are extremely delighted at being able to help the Ministry of Health to facilitate the vaccination process for residents in Kedah in the effort to achieve herd immunity and curb the spread of Covid-19,’’ she said in a statement.

Tio said the PPV is open from Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm and only 50 people would be vaccinated a day.

She said the public must give their co-operation by registering as vaccine recipients whether via the MySejahtera application or by going to the nearest health centre for registration.

“The government has allocated a large sum of money for the purchase of vaccines to ensure the people stay healthy and live a happy life.

“So, I urge the public to quickly register to obtain the vaccine whether through MySejahtera or manually at any health centre,’’ she added.

For further information, the public can contact the Sungai Petani Pantai Hospital at 04-4428888 or visit https://www.pantai.com.my/sungai-petani. — Bernama