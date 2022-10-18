Pantai Hospital Ampang advocates women’s wellness education and early detection screenings

KUALA LUMPUR: Pantai Hospital Ampang (PHA) will be organising events to raise awareness on the importance of regular health checks for preventative care for all women.

Throughout October, traditionally the month for breast cancer awareness, PHA will have special offers in-house as well as a “PINK” booth at the hospital lobby to further the cause of women’s wellness. The hospital has organised a series of roadshows to expand the awareness reach including operating a wellness booth at MyTown Shopping Centre from 14 to 16 October 2022.

Among the activities offered at the PHA booth are a basic health screening, a body composition analysis and a consult with their dietitian. Visitors to the booth are also encouraged to take some time off to be pampered with a manicure, make up trials and shoulder massage sessions.

The risks of developing diseases like cancer and heart disease, have been on the rise in recent years. Breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer for Malaysian women, with the Breast Cancer Foundation estimating that one in 19 women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. Lifestyle diseases are also increasing with more cases of obesity and higher stress levels.

PHA Chief Executive Officer , Chong Soon Mei said: “As we commemorate women’s wellness at PHA this month we want to reiterate that no matter a woman’s age, it is crucial to go for regular screenings. Women should ideally go for yearly mammograms from 40 to 55 years of age, and every two years after 55 years. When breast cancer is caught at an early stage, it greatly increases the probabilities of survival”.

“The aim of our PINK booths this year is also to encourage women to take time off for their wellness and indulge in self-care, which is an important aspect of leading a healthier life. As women, we manage so many different things, and sometimes we fail to give ourselves time off to pamper ourselves as a way to de-stress.”

Other screenings that are critical for preventative health include pap smears every three years for women between the ages of 21 and 65, as well as a human papillomavirus (HPV) test every five years after the age of 30.