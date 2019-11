KOTA BHARU: Residents living near Kampung Pantai Kundur beach here have begun preparing for a possible high tide phenomenon expected to occur this monsoon season.

A Bernama check today found that residents have begun constructing the wave breaker in their backyards to prevent sea water and big waves from entering their homes.

One of the residents, Mek Jah Yaacob, 58, who has lived in the village for more than 40 years, said her family has begun constructing the 10 metres long wave breaker since last month to prepare for the monsoon season.

“My husband Isa Hassan, 63, myself and our children have been building the wave breaker since last month in preparation for the monsoon season,” she said when met at her home here today.

“Our family has placed nearly 100 gunny sacks containing sand around the back of the house as this is the easiest way to form a barrier against the big waves,” she said.

Mek Jah, mother of 18 children, aged between 15 and 42, said with the arrival of the monsoon season, the people living near the sea such as herself, would be feeling uneasy.

“My family will be on high alert at all times and feeling anxious because we are constantly worried about any untoward incident that can occur,” she said.

She recalled that during the monsoon season last year, the big waves and strong winds had hit the back wall of her house as the distance to the beach was only about 10 metres and hoped that it would not recur this time around.

Meanwhile, another resident Mohammed Azmi Ramli, 39, who had taken similar steps to build the wave breaker said he was worried about the phenomenon even though he had been through it for the past 10 years.

He said the Drainage and Irrigation Department had built a concrete wave breaker to prevent heavy erosion in the area, but the effort did not seem to solve the problem of coastal erosion.

“10 years ago the distance between the beach and our house was more than 2 km apart, now we are only a few metres from the beach.

“I hope the relevant parties can raise the level of the existing concrete wave breaker because at any time the big waves can easily surpass its height,” he said.

About five villagers located along the Kampung Pantai Kundur coastline are at risk of being hit by huge waves due to their close proximity to the beach.

Earlier, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) issued the yellow stage warning of continuous heavy rain with strong winds and big waves yesterday and today that could cause floods particularly in the low lying areas.

Among the identified areas are Tumpat, Kota Bharu, Pasir Mas, Bachok, Machang and Pasir Puteh. — Bernama