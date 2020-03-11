Pantai Premier Pathology offers home sampling test for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Pantai Premier Pathology has been selected and endorsed to provide home-based Covid-19 sampling services for individuals and corporations.

As part of its collaboration with the Health Ministry (MoH) in the uberisation of healthcare approach initiative, Pantai Premier Pathology will visit the homes of individuals who want to test Covid-19.

“Qualified doctors and trained staff nurses will carry out the swab test on the individual and send it to the laboratory for analysis and evaluation, and the results will be shared with the individual within 24 hours.

“Corporations that would like to conduct the test for their staff at their respective offices can also make use of this service which includes transportation and appropriate sample collections on site,” according to the medical diagnostic laboratory in a statement here, today.

The service offers individuals who wish to test for the disease from home but do not meet the patient under investigation (PUI) criteria.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah on Monday said asymptomatic individuals can undergo Covid-19 testing at their own homes without having to go to a health facility.

Currently, there are 11 private companies involved in providing Covid-19 sampling services at home and the list will be updated from time to time.

The companies involved are Bookdoc, DoctorOnCall, Pantai Premier Pathology Sdn Bhd, Lablink (M) Sdn Bhd (KPJ), Qualitas Medical Group Sdn Bhd, Gleneagles Kuala Lumpur, Twin Tower Medical Centre KLCC, Pantai Hospital (Kuala Lumpur), Pantai Hospital (Cheras), Pantai Hospital (Klang) and Pantai Hospital Ayer Keroh, in Malacca.

Meanwhile, the statement added that plans are in the pipeline to expand the service to Gleneagles Hospitals and Pantai Hospitals in Penang, Perak and Johor.

“For more information or to make an appointment, contact our hotline at 03 4280 9115,” it said. — Bernama