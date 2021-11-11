Pantai Puteri fishermen want coastal erosion issue to be quickly resolved

MELAKA: Residents along Pantai Puteri here are hoping that the new state government to be formed on Nov 20 can solve the protracted coastal erosion in the area.

A majority of the residents comprising fishermen claimed that the erosion problem had caused them to lose up to 60 per cent of their income. For them to survive, the problem needed to be resolved quickly.

When met by Bernama, fisherman Rozali Kadir, 50, said his income has dropped to just RM800 a month compared to RM2,000 previously.

Khairul Wahab, 47, said there was a proposal to erect a breakwater wall or build a lagoon along the coastline of the village, but unfortunately, nothing happened.

“We have difficulties pushing our boat out to sea, the waves are too high and the erosion caused the landing structure for fishermen to rest, unload their catch and repair their nets to be broken,” he said.

For Sarip Arshad, 66, he hoped that the new state government would channel some funds to the fishing community to upgrade the landing structure.

The 2.5 km beach stretch is a location for fishermen to unload their catch and a place where local tourists come to purchase downstream products like belacan and cencaluk.

It is under the Pantai Kundor state constituency which will see a three-cornered fight between Barisan Nasional (BN), Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Early voting is on Nov 16 and polling is set for Nov 20 to elect representatives to the 28 seats in the Melaka State Legislative Assembly. — Bernama