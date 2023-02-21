Papagomo ordered to enter defence on charges of causing hurt, insulting Syed Saddiq

KAJANG: The Magistrate’s Court here today ordered former Umno Youth executive committee member Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris (pix), who is better known as ‘Papagomo’, to enter his defence on charges of voluntarily causing hurt to Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, four years ago.

Magistrate Muhammad Noor Firdaus Rosli made the decision after finding that the prosecution had succeeded in proving a prima facie case against Wan Muhammad Azri, 40.

The former blogger was also ordered to defend himself on an amended charge of uttering impolite words and insulting Syed Saddiq in accordance with Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, which carries a maximum fine of RM100.

Wan Muhammad Azri was previously charged with insulting the modesty of the parliamentarian under Section 509 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum prison sentence of five years, or a fine, or both.

The court set four days for the defence proceedings, namely May 22 and 23 and June 12 and 13.

Wan Muhammad Azri’s lawyer Logen Eskander said the defence had yet to finalise its list of witnesses for the proceedings.

A total of 11 prosecution witnesses, including Syed Saddiq, testified at the trial which began on Nov 4, 2019.

Wan Muhammad Azri is facing a charge of hurling disrespectful and insulting words at Syed Saddiq at the pavement area of Persiaran Impian Perdana, Saujana Impian here at 11.05 am, Feb 16, 2019.

He is also charged with voluntarily causing hurt to the founder of the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) party, at the same place, time and date in accordance with Section 323 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum prison sentence of one year, or a fine of up to RM2,000, or both, upon conviction. - Bernama