SHAH ALAM: A preliminary police investigation has established that Umno Youth executive committee member Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, the blogger better known as Papagomo, did not commit any serious offence against Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim today said Wan Muhammad Azri, who was remanded for three days from Monday, was released on a police bond today.

“It was not a serious offence as to lead to a quarrel; it was a misunderstanding and there was some shoving. He (Papagomo) can be released on bail and the case will be resolved soon,“ he told reporters after the presentation of the Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara (PJPN) awards for the Selangor police contingent to 318 police officers of various ranks here.

Papagomo was arrested at his house in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur, at about 3pm on Sunday following the incident involving Syed Saddiq during the nomination for the Semenyih state by-election in Kajang last Saturday.

Syed Saddiq had lodged a police report at the Sungai Way police station.

Meanwhile, police have commenced investigations for human trafficking on the case of 47 Malaysians who detained in Cambodia in December last year after being promised employment by an agency.

Noor Rashid said the 47 victims who have returned to Malaysia on Feb 15 would be called up to have their statements recorded.

“We want to ascertain what had really taken place and if there are any elements of cheating and human trafficking by the employment agency that led to the incident.

The 47 were nabbed in Poipet, Cambodia on suspicion of being involved in illegal online gambling activities on Dec 11.

The group left for Cambodia after being promised jobs that paid over RM6,000 a month but learnt that they had been fleeced on arriving the country.