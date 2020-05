KAJANG: The trial of blogger Papagomo who was charged with insulting and voluntarily causing hurt to Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman will resume at the Magistrate’s Court here from Aug 4 to 6.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Hairuliqram Hairuddin, when contacted, said the trial which was originally scheduled to continue on March 31, was adjourned following the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“Five more witnesses are expected to testify before Magistrate Muhammad Noor Firdaus Rosli,” he said.

Syed Saddiq, 28, who was the third witness, had completed giving his evidence on Jan 30, at the trial of the Papagomo, whose real name is Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, 37.

Papagomo, who is also Umno youth executive council member, is charged with insulting the modesty of Syed Saddiq by saying the words “you are stupid” on the sidewalk of Persiaran Impian Perdana, Saujana Impian, at 11.05am on Feb 16 last year.

The charge is framed under Section 509 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of five years or a fine or both, if convicted.

He is also charged with intentionally causing hurt to Syed Saddiq on the neck and shoulder at the same place, time and date, under Section 323 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term up of up to one year or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both, upon conviction. — Bernama