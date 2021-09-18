Para MEL21: Malaysia’s first para esports league kicks off

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s first ever electronic sports (esports) competition for persons with disabilities (PwD), Para Malaysia Esports League 2021 (Para MEL21), offering a prize pool of RM10,000 is open for registration.

Registration commenced yesterday at https://paramel21.esukan.gg/, with the main Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile (PUBGM) scheduled from Oct 22-24.

The month-long tournament organised by Techninier and Esports Integrated (ESI), is an initiative to spark a vibrant, sustainable and inclusive esports ecosystem under the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) in collaboration with the Malaysian Youth Council (MBM) and is supported by Malaysia Disability Youth Council (MBOKU).

The organisers in a statement said the Para MEL21 is in line with the government’s objective to develop the esports scene, while providing a safe and inclusive ecosystem for the local gaming community where anyone can become professional gamers, regardless of their identities.

“As esports continue to become a global phenomenon and growing to become one of the biggest industries in the world, it’s important to ensure that access is given to as many esports enthusiasts as possible and that includes PwD.

“As a continuation to the hugely successful Malaysia Esports League 2021 (MEL21) that concluded on the 1st Sept, KBS through ESI would like to expand the league specifically for PWD,” Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix) said in the statement.

He added that together with the assistance of fellow citizens, industry players and related agencies, KBS aspires to bring PwD-only tournaments into the mainstream, in similar vein to the Paralympic Games by the International Paralympics Committee (IPC). -Bernama