Paracetamol to be released from Federal medicine stockpile to private health facilities

PETALING JAYA: The federal medicine stockpile will be released to private clinics from today, starting with paracetamol, to address the shortage of medicines.

“If you are asked to buy PCM at private clinics with the KKM logo, it is from the stockpile and is proper,“ Health Minister Khairy tweeted today.

On July 15, he said that the medicine shortage mostly involved antibiotics, paediatric medication, cough syrups and medicines for food poisoning, fever and flu.