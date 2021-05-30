Paradigm shift in Middle East towards Western values, says Malaysian group

KUALA LUMPUR: There is a modernising trend in all of Arab Middle East towards Western values of human rights and democracy, according to the group of retired senior civil servants, G25 Malaysia.

Group co-founder Tan Sri Mohd Sheriff Kassim said with this paradigm shift, he believed U.S. President Joe Biden would be pushing hard to make the Arabs change faster and the best way to do this was to make Palestine the centre piece of Arab modernisation.

“ I believe the Americans will mobilise global funding, as promised by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, to provide the assistance to rebuild Gaza and the West Bank and bring Palestinians under American influence,“ he said in a statement.

Mohd Sheriff, the former secretary-general of the treasury, said G15 also expected the Americans to stand with the Palestinian Arabs as they were the best hope for modernising the conservative Islamic thinking.

“ The rise of Palestinie as a state aliied to the West and living side by side with Israel will be the catalyst for change in the Arab world,“ he said.

Following the recent ceasefire in the latest Israel-Palestine war, he said he was delighted to watch over the international news channels a lot of coverage given to life of ordinary citizens in Gaza which came under persistent Israeli bombing.

“It’s delightful to see how the Gazans carry on their daily life despite the destruction around them.The women take their children to the beach and public parks to enjoy the return to peace.

“’A group of young women got together to form a boxing club. Young girls put on boxing gloves to practise in the gym and on the beach,“ he added.

Mohd Sherrif pointed out that Gaza women were not the traditional shy Arab women being very much in the modern era as seen from their dressing including in tight pants and blouses.

They also speak good English as many attend schools set up by the United Nations Works and Relief Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNWRA)

“ They look as socially and publicly active as Western youth...,“ said Mohd Sheriff.- Bernama