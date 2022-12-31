Paraglider killed after crashing into concrete slope

KOTA KINABALU: A paraglider was killed when he crashed into a concrete slope at a highway construction area here in an incident in Manggatal at around 2 pm today.

The 26-year-old man was said to be trying to drop a passenger at a nearby area, but was blown away by strong winds before crashing at the location site.

Acting Kota Kinabalu district police chief Supt Kalsom Idris confirmed the incident when contacted and said that police were still investigating.

She added that the body of the victim had been brought to Queen Elizabeth I Hospital and the case is currently classified as a sudden death. - Bernama