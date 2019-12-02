Parallel PKR congress? Shamsul warns stern action

KUALA LUMPUR: Stern action will be taken against rebel PKR leaders and members if they organise and attend a supposed parallel party congress rumoured to take place at the same time as the party’s official assembly in Malacca later this week.

PKR information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin (pix) reminded all party members that there could only be one national congress, after speculations surfaced that PKR number two Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali would be opening the parallel assembly.

“In any party, there can only be one congress. So yes (action can be taken if there is a separate one), based on the legal channels according to our party constitution,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby, here today.

Asked what are the actions that would be taken, Shamsul Iskandar said: “It has not yet happened, so we can’t know. We will wait, because sometimes these people are just saying things for the sake of saying it.”

When pressed further, he declined to comment, saying these were mere speculations at the moment.

Rumours are rife that those aligned to Azmin were planning to hold their own gathering in Kuala Lumpur concurrent with the official party congress in Malacca from Dec 6 to 8.

This came amidst the fallout between the party number two and his president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, despite the pro-Azmin camp recognising that any such parallel congress would not be recognised by the party.

However, many top party leaders, including those loyal to the deputy president, appeared to be in the dark over the supposed assembly, although one acknowledged that there have been talks of it.

“Cakap-cakap ada (there were talks), but there is no official announcement,” Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon, a member of the PKR central leadership council told a local news portal.

The relationship between Anwar and Azmin appears to have come to boil, with the latter most recently releasing a joint statement with several other party leaders condemning the former over the sacking of two PKR members.

On speculations that Azmin has sought PKR central leadership council member and his party ally Sivarasa Rasiah to meet Anwar in a bid to reconcile their relationship, Shamsul Iskandar said he agreed if there was truth in it.