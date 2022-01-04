Paralysed husband her first priority during floods

MELAKA: Every time a flood hits her residential area in Taman Merdeka Jaya, Siti Hasnah Husin, 52, will first ensure the safety of her husband who is paralysed on one side of the body.

Siti Hasnah said her husband, Muslim Abdullah, 57, who is a government retiree, suffered a stroke three years ago and had just been discharged to return home after being warded for treatment of a bacterial infection last week.

She said a neighbour helped to move her husband from home to the evacuation centre (PPS) at Sekolah Kebangsan Taman Merdeka at about noon last Sunday.

“Every time I face the floods, I calm myself to believe that there must be wisdom in the trials as well as gratitude for help from caring neighbours in the housing area.

“The service at PPS is also very good ... all our needs are always met and the food provided is in abundance, besides the comfortable facilities here,“ she said when met by reporters at Batu Berendam here today.

Siti Hasnah said her family has also grown weary of the floods since moving into their house in 2003 because almost every year, it would be flooded as it was located near the river.

She said the past experience of facing flood disasters has taught them to live in a state of readiness regarding important documents, electrical equipment and furniture.

Meanwhile, Azmi Torudin, 49, said he had only returned home for two weeks after receiving hospital treatment for a broken leg from a motorcycle fall while going to work.

He said he had to wade through floodwaters to reach the PPS last Sunday after the house he lived in with his wife and five children in Taman Merdeka Jaya was inundated.

“Every time there is a flood, our family has to move to PPS but it is also comfortable here, as the staff are very attentive to our needs,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Meor Ismail Meor Akim, deputy director-general of the Operations Implementation Division of the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), advised evacuees at PPS not to be in a hurry to go home.

He said they should ensure their houses were completely cleaned for occupation as there were some areas with power outages. - Bernama