GEORGE TOWN: It takes a very special person to risk his own life to save the life of others, and Harris Hakimi Abu Hassan showed yesterday that he was one such person.

At a time when social distancing is essential to avoid contracting Covid-19, he threw caution to the wind to perform mouth-to-mouth resuscitation in an attempt to save a man’s life.

Perhaps it was his training as a paramedic with the Fire and Rescue Department in Penang that prompted him to act.

Harris was on his way home after finishing his shift at the Bagan Jermal fire station when he came across a cyclist, who had collapsed on the road along Jalan Balik Pulau-Batu Belah at about 10.30am yesterday.

He stopped his car and did not hesitate to perform chest compressions and cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

For 20 minutes, he continued trying to resuscitate the victim, whose heart had stopped.

Although he managed to revive the victim, he learned later that the man, in his 40s, had passed on while receiving treatment at the Balik Pulau district hospital.

When contacted, Harris, who hails from Pengkalan Hulu in Perak, said when he stopped to assist the victim earlier, the people milling around said they could not detect a pulse.

Without giving it much thought, he swung into action, although he was off duty as he felt compelled to help despite knowing there was a possibility of contracting Covid-19.

“It is my duty as a fireman. We try to save lives,” said Harris.

The deceased was an avid recreational cyclist. He was said to have been biking with a group when he fell off his bike after apparently suffering a heart attack.

Northeast district police head ACP Sofian Santong commended Harris for his efforts, and extended condolences to the family of the deceased.

He said the sacrifices made by frontliners should not only be seen during the height of the pandemic but also in everyday life.

Read this story on our iPaper:

Paramedic risks Covid-19 infection in bid to save cyclist