NIBONG TEBAL: A man and his wife suffered serious injuries after being attacked by three parang-wielding men at Taman Kuang Indah, Sungai Bakap, here last night.

The 48-year-old was hacked in the chest, back and left arm while his 37-year-old wife sustained injuries to her arms.

Seberang Perai Selatan district police chief Supt Shafee Abdul Samad said the couple were walking to their car after praying at a nearby temple when the incident occurred at around 11.30pm.

“Three men armed with parang suddenly approached and attack the couple. The victims tried to escape but were helpless as the suspects kept attacking them before fleeing the scene,” he said, here today.

He said the injured couple were rushed to Sungai Bakap Hospital before being transferred to Seberang Jaya Hospital.

Shafee said police were scrutinising footage from closed-circuit cameras (CCTV) in the vicinity.

He said the motive of the incident was still under investigation and that the two victims did not know why they were attacked nor did they recognise the culprits.

“The investigation is ongoing and police are tracking down the suspects,” he said, adding, members of the public could contact any police station should they have additional information on the incident. - Bernama