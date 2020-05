PUTRAJAYA: Parents are allowed to fetch their children studying in public and private higher learning institutions (IPTA/IPTS) including polytechnics and community colleges beginning today.

The Higher Education Ministry said, however, only intrastate travel was allowed for the purpose.

“The ministry would like to remind once again, that this must be done in accordance with the movement rules set by the National Security Council (MKN) and the police, as well as comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the Health Ministry,” it said in a statement here today.

According to the ministry, the decision to allow parents to fetch their children was made during the special ministerial committee meeting on the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) yesterday (May 5).

For further information, parents can contact the ministry’s 24-hour operations room hotline at 03-8870 6777/6949/6628/66236124. - Bernama