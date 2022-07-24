Parents’ attendance at convocation ceremony final precious moment, says son

GERIK: Muhammad Naim Mohd Rodhi will hold dearly to the memories of his recent graduation ceremony as that was the last precious moment he had with his parents before they were killed in the fatal crash at Jalan Raya Timur Barat (JRTB) of the Gerik-Jeli highway yesterday

“I received news of the accident, in which my sister, brother-in-law and niece were also involved, from a family member yesterday evening.

“I was shocked to learn five family members were gone in an instant. The last time I met my parents was when they came for my convocation ceremony at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Shah Alam a month ago.

“I accept their passing as fate,” said Muhammad Naim, 26, the youngest of five siblings, when met at the Forensic Unit of Gerik Hospital here today.

The five, who were killed in the 3.45 pm incident yesterday when the Perodua Alza they were in collided with a Toyota Hilux, were Mohd. Rodhi Othman, 64, his wife Sharifah Rohana Syed Sagaf, 59, son-in-law, Ahmad Khomaini Baba, 32; daughter, Siti Aishah 32, and granddaughter Zara Hana Ahmad Khomaini, six.

It is learned that the family was on their way back to Butterworth after sending a relative to register at a pondok school at Pasir Tumboh, Kelantan earlier yesterday.

Muhammad Naim, a groundskeeper in Shah Alam, said the remains of the five would be buried at Jamek Haji Abdul Rashid Mosque Muslim Cemetery in Sungai Dua, Butterworth this evening.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Afif Baba, 30, said the last time he met his brother Ahmad Khomaini was on Hari Raya Aidiladha in Dungun, Terengganu recently.

At the Forensic Unit, Gerik district police chief Supt Zulkifli Mahmood was also seen helping to expedite the process of claiming the bodies.

According to him four vans were on standby to transport the remains to Butterworth. — Bernama