Parents: Bullying culture among students needs to end

NILAI: The parents of two students allegedly assaulted by their seniors at a religious boarding school here have asked the school authorities to put an end to what they call a culture of bullying.

The father of one of the students, Ahmad Fauzi Md Sood, 50, said drastic action was needed as the “tradition of bullying” was worsening at the school and regarded as normal.

“My son was a victim in a bullying incident which happened two days ago, at 11 pm in a boys’ hostel room where Form Four students beat up Form Two students,” he told a press conference here today.

Ahmad Fauzi said the parents learnt of the incident from their children and not the school management.

He said his son suffered leg injuries after he was hit with a broom, an iron rod and a piece of pulpit wood by two Form Four students.

He said his son suffered trauma and was gasping for air as a result of the beating, and this affected his studies.

The father of another bullying victim, Nur Azmi Mohd Nor, 44, said his son also suffered from the same effects following the assault.

“The school appears to be indifferent and insensitive to this issue as it was trying to settle it quietly without discussing the matter with the parents concerned,” he said.

Nur Azmi said so far seven reports have been lodged by parents of the affected students, who are all boys.

Yesterday, Nilai district police chief Supt Mohd Fazley Ab Rahman said police had received reports from three Form Two students of a religious boarding school in Nilai who claimed they had been assaulted by their seniors. - Bernama