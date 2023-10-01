Parents give unconditional support to autistic child

PETALING JAYA: Raja Chinaya realised something was amiss with his firstborn, Naavalan Raja, when he was two years old.

Naavalan would only talk in short bursts or utter a single word to indicate what he wanted.

He would often throw tantrums in shopping malls during family outings, which drew stares from strangers.

“If he wanted to eat, he would just say ‘eat’. At times, we had to guess. We could not have a normal conversation with him due to his inability to articulate his thoughts,” Raja told theSun at their home in Klang.

Naavalan’s emotional outbursts lasted until he was four years old when his parents decided to seek professional help.

“After he was diagnosed with autism, we were able to teach him to speak in full sentences, but it took time.”

Thanks to the internet, their checks led them to the National Autism Society of Malaysia (Nasom), which has a centre in Gombak, where one of its psychologists put Naavalan through several tests, involving his speech and balance, among others.

Raja was then advised to place his son in an early intervention programme at Nasom.

“We were worried about him. They told us he would need occupational therapy to help him with his physical, sensory and cognitive problems. Interestingly, Naavalan scored above average on the IQ test, which indicated that he was intelligent.

“At five, we put him in a normal kindergarten. Initially, he kept to himself and lacked self-confidence. But he soon thrived and coped so well that he excelled in his studies and sports, which was unexpected,” said Raja.

However, Naavalan’s incidents of wailing on the floor in public when he was younger is a memory that Raja still recalls until today.

“There would be adults or parents telling us to keep him quiet or they would roll their eyes at us to show their annoyance. I would explain that Naavalan is a special needs child and this is his way of telling us that he is uncomfortable.

“It has taken us a long time to educate the public about autism. We do not want him to be locked away or have his confidence affected. It is important to identify his talents for him to be independent as an adult,” he added.

At six, Naavalan joined his first relay race with four other participants and completed it in one hour and 30 minutes.

He then went on to win two gold medals when he represented Selangor in the Special Olympics National Games last year. He competed against six participants in the 100m and 200m events. Naavalan clinched his first gold medal at just 12 years old.

“He trained for three months at the Subang Jaya stadium during the weekends for two hours each day. Since I am his coach, we would start with light stretches and warm-ups. His younger brother Navilan, 11, would join the sessions too. It was our family bonding time.”

When Naavalan moved to secondary school, he became more independent. He had an aptitude for English, Science and Art. He also learned foreign languages, including Japanese, Spanish and French through YouTube.

“He excels in his subjects because he is a naturally curious person. For instance, he would ask the teacher why certain colours mix well,” said Raja, who was so involved in his son’s journey that he became Nasom’s chairman for a year in 2014.

“Teachers compliment the way we raise our children. So often, we see some parents neglecting their responsibility in their children’s upbringing.

“This is what we mean by inclusivity, which is to play to our child’s strength as well as educate others that they can play a role in society too,” he added.