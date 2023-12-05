Parents harassed by loan sharks over son’s debts

IPOH: A married couple in Taman Desa Pengkalan here is living in fear after loan sharks started harassing them over their son’s debts.

The victim, who only wanted to be known as Miss Khong, 54, said she and her husband have been hounded by the loan sharks, with some wanting to set fire to their house if they did not pay their son’s debts.

“My 31-year-old son had been borrowing money from Ah Long (loan sharks) for the past 10 years, and we had previously helped him repay more than RM5,000, but now his borrowing habit has gotten him into another mess, and he has disappeared.

“Since then, I have been receiving threatening phone calls from three loan sharks demanding that we settle the debts,” she told a press conference at the Ipoh Timur MP Community Service Centre here today.

Miss Khong said she and her husband had reached a point where they could no longer tolerate the harassment and threats of the loan sharks and their son’s borrowing habit, prompting them to lodge a police report at the Pekan Baharu police station recently.

“I appeal that the moneylenders stop harassing our family since the last time we spoke with him was two years ago.

“I no longer have money to help him. I also don’t know where my son is, my husband and I don’t want to live in fear any longer,” she explained.

Meanwhile,special officer to Ipoh Timur MP Yeong Seng Hoong said the woman came to his office to lodge a complaint about the matter last Wednesday.

“We have advised her to make a police report and hope that the police will investigate and take the necessary actions to help this family.

“These loan sharks should settle the matter with their son and stop disturbing his family members,” he said. - Bernama