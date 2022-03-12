Parents in Sabah still reluctant to get children vaccinated

KOTA KINABALU: Despite the opening of 255 vaccination centres (PPVs) in Sabah, parents’ response to get their children vaccinated is still low, said Health director Datuk Dr Rose Nani Mudin.

Apart from government and private clinics, vaccination programmes are also available at schools, she said.

“In fact, the state health department (JKNS) personnel also go out to the islands and forest interiors and if there is a need to open up more vaccination centres, please inform JKNS,“ she told reporters when officiating the first Sabah Breastfeeding Support Group meeting and lactation room at Dewan KPLB here today.

Yesterday, State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun was reported as saying a total of 73,545 or 17.88 per cent of children have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Dr Rose Nani said parents should realise the importance of getting the vaccine for their children as this would protect them against the virus when the school session reopens.

Meanwhile, she said vaccine administration and booster doses among the adult group had succeeded in reducing the number of deaths after the vaccination rate in the state reached 75 per cent in December last year.

On the event today, she said the lactation room was initiated by the State Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB) for the convenience of the ministry’s staff.

“The effort should be emulated by every ministry or private agency in providing a support system and facilities for mothers to breastfeed their babies,“ she said adding that JKNS was prepared to assist with the set up of lactation rooms to encourage breastfeeding among working mothers. — Bernama