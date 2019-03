PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has reminded parents that they should get advice from valid health experts and vaccinate their children so as to protect them (from diseases) rather than listen to baseless claims that vaccination would endanger their children.

In a statement issued by the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister today, Wan Azizah who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, said the ministry will provide input to the Health Ministry in the effort to make vaccination mandatory, especially to control certain diseases.

“While waiting for a decision and the law to be drawn up, the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development will hold talks with the Health Ministry on ways to encourage parents to get their children vaccinated,” the statement said.

The statement by the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister issued the statement to clarify reports on Dr Wan Azizah that vaccination was not compulsory for children.

According to the statement, the law on making vaccination compulsory for children had not been formulated and implemented, and for the moment, vaccination for children was the parents’ decision. — Bernama