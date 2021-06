KUALA LUMPUR: Parents need to take proactive action to protect their children from Covid-19 infections following an increase in cases especially involving infants under one and children under five years old.

Director-General of Health Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said parents with babies and children under five years old should carry out their responsibilities by staying at home and not bringing their children to risky places.

He said those places included supermarkets, public markets and other crowded places and parents were advised to make online purchases for their daily necessities.

“All parties, especially parents are urged to take care of the safety and health issues of these children as they are still young and their immune systems are immature.

“Therefore, they are more likely to be infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This group is also not included in the age group that is eligible to receive vaccination through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme,“ he said in a statement today.

Dr Noor Hisham said parents and members of surrounding communities should also register for vaccination to create a safer environment for children thus protecting them from Covid-19 infection.

In addition, he advised parents to monitor their children’s movements and ensure that they are staying at home and not go out to meet friends or visit neighbours.

He said children should be advised to always wear face masks and practise proper personal hygiene if they have to leave the house for unavoidable matters such as going to the hospital or clinic.

On Monday, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba informed that a total of 82,341 children and infants in Malaysia had been diagnosed with Covid-19. — Bernama