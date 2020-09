PETALING JAYA: A child’s safety rests solely in the hands of parents, or the caregiver and any breach of that responsibility should be met with severe punishment.

That was the view shared by a therapist, lawyer and criminologist. They were responding to reports of a four-year-old girl who died on Aug 13 after being left in the car by her father.

The man had forgotten he had his daughter in the car with him and had left her locked inside the vehicle for 10 hours while he went to work. By the time he realised it, it was too late.

This was not the first case. On Feb 17, a nine-month-old girl died under similar circumstances. The two cases drew public interest, with many saying the deaths could have been prevented.

Somatic psychotherapist Nahlana T. Kreshnan said these were cases of memory lapse, otherwise known as “brain fog”, that could have been caused by tremendous or chronic stress. However, she told theSun there was no excuse for such negligence.

She said a stricter penalty for such laxity would not just create greater public awareness, but also keep parents on their toes.

She added that one proactive way to prevent such incidents was for authorities to put up posters in parking areas to remind parents to check their cars before walking away.

Nahlana urged parents to always check their cars, and to put the safety of their child above everything else.

“Don’t think you can take your attention away for just a minute to attend to something else. A lot can happen in that one minute,” she stressed.

Criminologist Prof Datuk Dr P. Sundaramoorthy said harsher laws would drive the message home to parents on the seriousness of the matter.

“Parents should make the safety of their children the highest priority,” he said. “No excuse is acceptable.”

He said many parents were in the habit of leaving their children in the car, assuming they would be safe.

Lawyer Rajesh Nagarajan agreed that there should be stricter penalties for such negligence and greater awareness among parents and guardians about the risks.

