Parents seek help for sick daughter

KUALA NERUS: The five-year-old Tuan Nur Batrisyia Tuan Nasir who is suffering from Hydrocephalus or excessive fluid in the brain resulting in abnormal growth, has caught the attention of the Terengganu Media Journalists Club (Kawat).

Today, the club’s committee members along with Terengganu media practitioners visited the unfortunate girl’s family home at Kampung Duyong Wan Su here, to hand over donations to ease the family’s financial burden.

Kawat president Wan Abdul Rahman Wan Abdul Hayat said the girl’s parents Tuan Nasir Tuan Dalam, 35 and Nor Suriati Dakta @ Mokhtar, 39, hoped that members of the public would help them get a special bed to make it easier for them to care for their daughter.

“God willing, Kawat will engage with several parties with the expertise to create this special bed. The role of media practitioners is not just about reporting news, but also to assist the society in need,” he said.

Until today, Tuan Nur Batrisyia has received total donations of RM3,000 from the Terengganu Islamic Affairs and Malay Customs Council in 2017 and 2018, and currently receiving monthly aid of RM350 from the Social Welfare Department.

Meanwhile, Tuan Nasir, who works as a labourer, admitted his monthly income of RM1,000 was not enough to cover the family’s expenses and he often used the money donated by people to buy disposable pampers and milk for his daughter.

Individuals wishing to help Tuan Nur Batrisyia can contact her father at 011-25640121 or bank in their donation to Tuan Nasir’s Bank Simpanan Nasional account (11100-41-00032900-7). — Bernama