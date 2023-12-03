Parents should cultivate children’s interest in STEM: Fadillah

KUCHING: Parents should instill in their children the interest in Science, Technology , Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) so that they can meet the challenges in the future

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (pix) said by mastering the fields of STEM, it will enable Malaysia to compete with other developed countries and improve its development status.

“In Petra Jaya, we have established an Education Bureau to support schools in providing any form of aid in education, including STEM programmes.

“Anyone who wants to channel aid is welcome to come to the parliamentary and state service centre in Petra Jaya,“ he said.

Fadillah who is also the MP for Petra Jaya said this when speaking at the Petra Jaya Back to School Programme held at Mydin supermarket here today.

At the event, a total of 1,500 students from the three state constituencies under Petra Jaya parliamentary constituency comprising Satok, Tupong and Samariang, received assistance in the form of school supply vouchers worth RM100.

Fadillah added that even though the amount is small, it can help parents in providing for their children’s schooling needs. - Bernama