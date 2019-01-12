Parents, teachers urged to focus on quality of education

KUCHING: Sarawak Education, Science and Technology Minister Datuk Seri Michael Manyin Jawong advised teachers and parents to emphasise on quality in the children education and not solely focus on paper qualifications.

He said private sector and multinational companies were not really interested in paper qualifications due to today’s highly competitive education.

“Please ensure that the children focus not just on scoring good marks, but also figure out their strength and interests to prepare them for the future,” he said this in his speech at the Parents and Community Engagement programme held at the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Datuk Patinggi Haji Abdul Gapor, here today.

Commenting on the programme, he said strategic partnership between parents, schools and communities should be established to identify the needs of the students so that access to emotional and mental support as well as other resources that were not available in school could be provided.

“By establishing a meaningful relationship between parents and teachers, it will bring out genuine parental engagement. Both parents and teachers should also share a common goal that focuses on maximising learning and wellbeing of the students,” he added.