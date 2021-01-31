Parents, teachers urged to give views on education issues

SEREMBAN: Parents have been asked to provide their views on measures to enable all school and university students to get the best education in the current Covid-19 situation.

Parliamentary Special Select Committee on Education chairman Datuk Jalaluddin Alias said it was following the people’s concern over the educational challenges faced by children who are currently following the home-based Teaching and Learning (PdPR) sessions.

“I see the challenge of uncertainty in education during these unpredictable Covid-19 times. Many parents in both urban and rural areas complain about their children’s education and concerns for the future generations due to disruption in education at the primary, secondary and university levels due to lack of face to face classes.

“Problems of rural students in terms of internet access, lack of devices and the ability of parents to provide educational facilities need to be addressed and that is why I decided on an opinion poll to get their views,” he told Bernama here, today.

Jalaluddin, who is also Jelebu Member of Parliament, said all the views would be formulated at the committee level before being submitted to the government for consideration.

Jalaluddin said apart from parents and teachers, professional groups were also welcome to give their views on the standard operating procedure (SOP) implemented in educational institutions as well as the effectiveness of the PdPR method.

“All the findings from various groups, including teachers, are very important to find the best formula and solution to overcome the current educational problems. When this is found, we will submit it to the government for action relating to the national education policy,” he said.

According to him, the views can be shared in the opinion poll uploaded on his official Facebook and twitter page, namely Jalaluddin Alias and so far, the survey has received feedback from 42 individuals. -Bernama